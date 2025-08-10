Jones (groin) served as a starter during Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.

Jones was labeled as day-to-day due to a groin injury early in training camp, but he resumed participating in individual drills in late July and was ultimately able to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener. He has nearly a month until Pittsburgh's Week 1 matchup against the Jets on Sept. 7, and he's slated to serve as a starter on the Steelers' offensive line once the regular season gets underway.