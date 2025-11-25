Steelers' Broderick Jones: Won't face Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Jones (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jones was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Bears, and Calvin Anderson replaced Jones at left tackle. Anderson could be in line to start at that spot against Buffalo.
