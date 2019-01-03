Roback signed a contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roback did not spend time on an NFL roster during the 2018 regular season, but now lands on Pittsburgh's 90-man squad. After going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2018, Roback is still looking to make his NFL debut. He'll compete with Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph for a depth role this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories