Steelers' Bucky Hodges: Secures deal with Steelers
Hodges signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Hodges couldn't make the Steelers to begin the season and landed on their practice squad. The 2017 sixth-round pick has 48 catches for 691 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at Virginia Tech but has yet to play in an NFL game. Hodges may see a spot open up if Xavier Grimble moves on from Pittsburgh after the season, but he won't have many opportunities with Vance McDonald and Jesse James under contract in 2019.
