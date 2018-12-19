Steelers' Bud Dupree: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Dupree (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Dupree suffered a knee contusion during Pittsburgh's Week 15 win over the Patriots, and is managing his recovery from the injury. Coach Mike Tomlin expects Dupree to be available against the Saints on Sunday, but the starting linebacker's participation in practice Thursday and Friday is nonetheless worth monitoring.
