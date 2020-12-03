Dupree sought out a second opinion on his knee injury Thursday, but it returned the same diagnosis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dupree's torn ACL was quickly diagnosed by initial test results after Wednesday's win over the Ravens, but the 27-year-old pass rusher opted to pursue a second option. The MRI now having fully confirmed the severity of his injury, the 27-year-old pass rusher will no doubt undergo surgery in the near future. Given the timing of his injury, it's not a guarantee that Dupree will be ready for the start of the 2021 campaign. The Steelers officially moved Dupree to IR on Thursday.