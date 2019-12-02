Dupree had six tackles (four solo) including 1.5 sacks in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh defense sacked Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield five times to bring the season total to 43 sacks. The team is on pace for 57 sacks and Dupree -- who already has a career-best 8.5 sacks -- is on pace for 11 this season. He will look to add to his total in Week 14 against the Cardinals who have allowed 42 sacks this season.