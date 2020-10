Dupree posted four solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Browns.

Dupree keeps on tormenting opposing quarterbacks, as he's up to five sacks through five games and has recorded 16 QB pressures as well. The 2015 first-round pick is in a good position to reach last year's career high of 11.5 sacks. His tackle numbers are a bit low with an average of three per game, but as long as he keeps up the sack totals, Dupree is an intriguing IDP option.