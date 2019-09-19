Play

Dupree (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dupree was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his ankle issue may have developed during Thursday's practice. Look for the extent of Dupree's participation in practice Friday to shed light on his chances of suiting up Week 3 versus San Francisco.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories