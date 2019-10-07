Dupree collected five tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

His ankle appears to be fine as Dupree has not had a sack in each of the last two games. He will look to keep that streak going and avenge last season's 33-30 loss to the Chargers when they play in Week 6.

