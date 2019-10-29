Play

Dupree recorded five tackles (three solo) including a sack in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

Dupree now has four sacks this season with three coming in his last four games. The Pittsburgh defense has played some of its best football to win three of those four games while holding opponents to 15 points per game over that span. Pittsburgh has had similar success against their Week 9 opponent having won the last five games against Indianapolis by an average score of 33-18.

