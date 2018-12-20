Steelers' Bud Dupree: Back at practice
Dupree (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Dupree was absent from Wednesday's practice due to a knee contusion, but now appears ready to go for Week 16. Barring any setbacks, expect the starting linebacker to suit up against the Saints on Sunday.
