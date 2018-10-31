Dupree did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

The severity of Dupree's illness remains undisclosed, but it's a good sign that the starting linebacker's lack of participation was not due to a physical injury. Pittsburgh's next two practice reports should shed some light on Dupree's chances of missing the team's Week 9 matchup against the Ravens due to his illness, but there's no reason to think that the fourth-year pro's availability is in danger yet.

