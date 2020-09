Coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Dupree (shoulder) may be limited in practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Dupree logged a full workload in this past Sunday's win over the Broncos, recording two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Tomlin didn't illustrate it as a serious injury, but it's worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game versus the Texans. However, if Dupree's forced to miss any time, either Olasunkanmi Adeniyi or Alex Highsmith will bump into a starting role.