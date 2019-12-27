Play

Dupree (shoulder) isn't listed on the Steelers' injury report for Sunday's game at Baltimore.

Dupree was set to undergo an MRI after suffering the injury Week 16, but he's apparently fine since he never appeared on the injury report this week. The 26-year-old should play his usual near every-down role in the regular-season finale.

