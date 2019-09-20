Steelers' Bud Dupree: Cleared for Sunday
Dupree (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.
Dupree popped up on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury that caused him to be limited, but it looks like it was just precautionary. Expect Dupree to be a full go come Sunday.
