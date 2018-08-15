Dupree (concussion) has been cleared by the team and is expected to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Packers.

Dupree missed the the Steelers' preseason opener after suffering a concussion early in camp. He is projected to start at outside linebacker this season, so he must fully healthy at this point to receive the green light from the team for an exhibition game. Anthony Chickillo and Farrington Huguenin would presumably see increased reps should he suffer any setbacks.