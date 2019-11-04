Dupree totaled three tackles (all solo) including two sacks and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

The two sacks give Dupree five this season and he should exceed his career-best six sacks in 2017 as the season progresses. His fumble recovery came on a strip-sack of back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer to start the second half, with Pittsburgh taking the ensuing drive for a touchdown. The Steelers have a league-leading 11 fumble recoveries and the league's second-best turnover differential at +10. Dupree is a solid IDP option in Week 10 against the Rams.