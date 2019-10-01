Play

Dupree recorded five tackles (four solo) including a sack in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

Leading 7-3 in the second quarter Dupree sacked Andy Dalton and forced a fumble that was recovered T.J. Watt deep in Pittsburgh territory. It was Dupree's first sack since Week 1 and he is still on pace for his lowest sack total since his rookie season. Pittsburgh hosts Baltimore in Week 5 and in their two games last season the Pittsburgh defense managed just one turnover and 3.5 sacks, splitting the series with each team winning on the road.

