Steelers' Bud Dupree: Enters concussion protocol
Dupree entered the concussion protocol after Friday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dupree will likely miss several days at a minimum with his concussion. It isn't expected, however, that the injury will hinder his status for the regular season at all. Look for Anthony Chickillo and Keion Adams to see some extra reps with the first-team defense while Dupree is sidelined.
