Dupree has officially filed a grievance three months after signing his franchise tag with hopes that he can be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, Jelani Scott of NFL.com reports.

Dupree has accumulated 200 tackles, 31.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and six forced fumbles in 70 games (55 starts) since being drafted 22nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He is set to make $15.8 million after getting franchised as a linebacker, but should he get reclassified as a defensive end, it will net him roughly $2 million more. The 27-year-old is still hoping to work out a long-term contract with the Steelers.