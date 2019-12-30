Play

Dupree recorded four tackles (all solo) including a sack in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Dupree showed no issues with his shoulder and finished the 2019 season with 5.5 sacks in his final six games. Playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career Dupree finished the season tied for ninth in the league -- and second on the team -- with a career-best 11.5 sacks. The Steelers will look to resign this unrestricted free agent who also had four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

