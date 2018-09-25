Dupree recorded three tackles (two solo) including a sack and added an interception for a touchdown in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

The interception and touchdown were both firsts for Dupree, and extended Pittsburgh's lead to 23-7 late in the first half. The sack was Dupree's second this season, putting him ahead of last season's pace when he recorded a career-best six sacks. He'll look to stay hot in Week 4 when they host a Ravens team they've defeated their last three meetings.