Dupree, who recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville, finished the 2017 season with 40 tackles (31 solo), including six sacks and a fumble recovery in 15 games.

This was a brutal game for the league's number one pass rush defense, which failed to record a sack against Blake Bortles. They also were unable to force a turnover, which helped end their playoff run. The regular season is a distant memory, but one the team can continue to build on for next season.