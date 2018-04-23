Steelers' Bud Dupree: Gets fifth-year option
Pittsburgh exercised the fifth-year option on Dupree's rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Selected 22nd overall in the 2015 draft, Dupree hasn't quite lived up to expectations through three seasons, but he did at least post career-high marks for tackles (40), sacks (six) and tackles for loss (12) in 15 games last year. The fifth-year option isn't a huge risk, as it's only guaranteed for injury and should cost less than $10 million. Dupree and 2017 first-round pick T.J. Watt figure to serve as Pittsburgh's starting outside linebackers in 2018, though it won't come as any surprise if the team brings in an early draft pick to push Dupree for snaps. The Steelers probably don't have any intention of signing Dupree to an extension before the season.
