Steelers' Bud Dupree: Guaranteed $9.2 million in 2019
Dupree is guaranteed $9.2 million now that his fifth-year contract option kicked in Wednesday with the start of the new NFL league season, according to Pittsburgh Tribune writer Joe Rutter.
Although nothing to sneeze at, Dupree's 2019 salary contract is a bargain compared to some of the other linebackers in the league. The top 10 linebackers average $16.1 million led by Von Miller, who will earn $25.1 million this season. Dupree is the 16th highest paid linebacker in the NFL, which is not too bad after finishing the 2018 season with just 42 tackles, including 5.5 sacks in 16 games.
