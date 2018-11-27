Dupree is dealing with a pectoral injury that could limit him in practice Tuesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

It's unclear when the Kentucky product picked up the injury, but it seems serious enough to hinder him at practice. Dupree has had a solid season for the Steelers thus far, racking up 29 tackles (20 solo), four sacks and one interception. Dupree's practice participation later in the week will show a clearer picture, but if he can't go Sunday, Anthony Chickillo could see an increase in snaps.