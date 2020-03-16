Steelers' Bud Dupree: Hit with franchise tag
The Steelers gave Dupree a franchise tag Monday morning, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2015 first-round pick looked like a disappointment throughout most of his rookie contract, but he broke out for 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks while playing on a fifth-year option in 2020. Dupree didn't generate a ton of pressure apart from the sacks, so there may be a significant difference of opinions if the Steelers open discussions for a long-term deal. The 27-year-old has 31.5 sacks and 50 QB hits through 70 career games, including 55 starts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...