The Steelers gave Dupree a franchise tag Monday morning, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2015 first-round pick looked like a disappointment throughout most of his rookie contract, but he broke out for 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks while playing on a fifth-year option in 2020. Dupree didn't generate a ton of pressure apart from the sacks, so there may be a significant difference of opinions if the Steelers open discussions for a long-term deal. The 27-year-old has 31.5 sacks and 50 QB hits through 70 career games, including 55 starts.

