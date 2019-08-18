Steelers' Bud Dupree: Impressive in debut
Dupree recorded three tackles (all solo) including two sacks in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
After skipping Pittsburgh's first preseason game Dupree made his presence known against Kansas City, sacking Chad Henne twice before halftime. Dupree has had more than one sack in a game only once and averages just five sacks a season over his four-year career, so efforts like this do not bode well for opposing quarterbacks facing a defensive unit that already has led the league in sacks the past two seasons.
More News
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Guaranteed $9.2 million in 2019•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Three tackles in season finale•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: On pace for career high in sacks•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...