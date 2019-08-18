Dupree recorded three tackles (all solo) including two sacks in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

After skipping Pittsburgh's first preseason game Dupree made his presence known against Kansas City, sacking Chad Henne twice before halftime. Dupree has had more than one sack in a game only once and averages just five sacks a season over his four-year career, so efforts like this do not bode well for opposing quarterbacks facing a defensive unit that already has led the league in sacks the past two seasons.