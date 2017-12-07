Dupree logged his fifth sack of the season in Monday night's win over the Bengals.

Dupree added another assisted tackle and played 54 of 64 defensive snaps, tied for the team lead among Pittsburgh linebackers. The 24-year-old has yet to have back-to-back games with a sack this season and will hope to buck that trend against the Ravens on Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories