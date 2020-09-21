Dupree recorded two tackles (one solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver Sunday.
On Denver's second offensive series Drew Lock was sacked by Dupree for an 11-yard loss, forcing a fumble. Lock (shoulder) exited the game and did not return. Pittsburgh's defense looks just as aggressive as it did last season, when it led the NFL in sacks and turnovers forced. After handling Daniel Jones in Week 1 and both Lock and Jeff Driskell this week, the Steelers face their most difficult challenge against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Week 3.