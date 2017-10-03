Steelers' Bud Dupree: Notches half-sack in win
Dupree recorded a half-sack to go along with four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
Dupree now has 1.5 sacks on the season. Has half-sack on Sunday came on the second play of the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand. The 24-year-old saw the field for 67 snaps (97%), and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload as the season progresses.
More News
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Full participant Friday•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Full participant Friday•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Shoulder looks fine in win•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Full participant Friday•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...