Dupree recorded a half-sack to go along with four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Ravens.

Dupree now has 1.5 sacks on the season. Has half-sack on Sunday came on the second play of the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand. The 24-year-old saw the field for 67 snaps (97%), and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload as the season progresses.