Dupree (pectoral) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dupree was a full participant in Friday's practice, but it's clear that he's not in optimal health while working through a torn pectoral muscle, per Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com. Despite the painful-sounding injury, Dupree is hopeful to suit up in this weekend's potential postseason preview.