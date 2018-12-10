Dupree recorded five tackles (two solo) including a sack during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.

The sack was Dupree's first in four games, giving him 5.5 on the season. He needs one more sack to set a personal best, breaking his season-high of six sacks set last season. He'll look to do that in Week 15 against New England. In his last game against the Patriots Williams had two tackles including a sack.

More News
Our Latest Stories