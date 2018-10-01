Dupree recorded one tackle (solo) for a sack during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.

The sack, which came just before halftime, was the only highlight in an otherwise quiet game for Dupree. He now has three sacks through four games and is tied with T.J. Watt for the team lead. The Pittsburgh defense has 13 sacks, tied for fourth best in the league, but has not been effective at shutting down opponents, allowing an average of 29 points per game this season.

