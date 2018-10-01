Steelers' Bud Dupree: One sack in loss
Dupree recorded one tackle (solo) for a sack during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
The sack, which came just before halftime, was the only highlight in an otherwise quiet game for Dupree. He now has three sacks through four games and is tied with T.J. Watt for the team lead. The Pittsburgh defense has 13 sacks, tied for fourth best in the league, but has not been effective at shutting down opponents, allowing an average of 29 points per game this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...