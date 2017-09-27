Dupree (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Dupree has been a fixture on the injury report ahead of each of the Steelers' previous three games with the shoulder issue, but was only held out of the season opener. He's played 60-plus snaps the last two weeks, and the fact that Dupree was on the field in some capacity Wednesday suggests he's likely trending toward availability again Sunday versus the Ravens. The Steelers could have both of their starting outside linebackers in the fold for that contest, as T.J. Watt, who sat out the Week 3 loss to the Bears with a groin injury, was also able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.