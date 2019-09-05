Dupree (hand) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dupree appears fully recovered from his hand injury. He's bound for his usual starting role during Sunday's regular-season opener at New England.

