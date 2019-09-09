Dupree had four tackles (all solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

The sack was Pittsburgh's only one on the night and came in the final minute of the third quarter when the game was already out of reach. The defense will need to do a much better job pressuring Russell Wilson in Week 2 when they face the Seahawks, who allowed four sacks in their Week 1 win over Cincinnati.