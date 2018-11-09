Dupree recorded two tackles (both solo) including a sack during Thursday's 52-21 win over the Panthers.

Dupree and the entire defense looked good allowing just 242 total yards, the lowest production Carolina has had all season. The win extended the Pittsburgh's winning streak to five game while snapping a three-game streak for Carolina. Week 11 has Pittsburgh heading to Jacksonville, which has lost four straight going into their game against Indianapolis on Sunday.

