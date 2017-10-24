Dupree totaled three tackles (one solo), including a sack during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.

With three sacks already, Dupree should easily surpass his career-best of 4.5 sacks in a season. He'll look to add to his total in Week 8 against the Lions, who have given up 23 sacks this season, tied for fourth worst in the league.

