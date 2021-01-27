Dupree (knee) said Wednesday that he's "ahead of schedule in rehab" regarding his torn ACL and "feeling great," Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dupree suffered his torn ACL early December, and he could very well be in danger of missing the start of the 2021 campaign due to the timing of the injury, so it's encouraging to see that he's currently ahead of schedule. The Steelers haven't yet commented on when the soon-to-be 28-year-old pass rusher is expected to be available for offseason activities.