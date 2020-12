Dupree may have suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dupree sustained a knee injury late in this contest, and the linebacker now is undergoing tests to determine the precise diagnosis. If the worst comes to pass, he'll miss the rest of the campaign and enter free agency with a cloud hanging over his head, health-wise. Through 11 games, Dupree has accrued 31 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks and two forced fumbles.