Dupree suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets and will need to get an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Dupree is the latest entry on the extensive list of Steelers injuries heading into a must-win Week 17 matchup with the rival Ravens. The results of Dupree's MRI should help clarify his status for that contest.

