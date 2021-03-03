Dupree (knee) expects to be ready for the start of training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Dupree tore his ACL in December, but his rehab has progressed well enough that he's on track to be a full participant in training camp later this offseason. The 28-year-old played on a $15.8 million franchise tag last season, and though the Steelers reportedly want to bring him back, the team currently has more than a $15 million salary-cap deficit. If Dupree ends up hitting the open market, his recovery progress should encourage confidence from potential suitors.