Steelers' Bud Dupree: Shoulder looks fine in win
Dupree (shoulder) totaled two tackles (one solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
After skipping the Week 1 contest against Cleveland, Dupree made his first appearance of the season and recorded his first sack. The former first-round draft pick missed nine games last season, but still managed to total 4.5 sacks, so his ability to stay on the field can have a huge impact on the success of the Pittsburgh defense.
