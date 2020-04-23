Steelers' Bud Dupree: Signs franchise tag
Dupree signed his franchise tender Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The decision to sign suggests Dupree won't be a holdout even if he doesn't get a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players. It's a reasonable decision on his part, as the $15.83 million salary is good money for a pass rusher with 31.5 sacks in 70 regular-season games. On the other hand, Dupree is coming off a 2019 campaign with career highs for tackles (68), QB hits (17), sacks (11.5), forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (two), plus his PFF grade (77.7) placed 24th among 107 qualified edge defenders. The Steelers are on track to return 10 of 11 starters from their formidable 2019 defense, with nose tackle Javon Hargrave (Eagles) the lone offseason departure.
