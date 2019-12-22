Play

Dupree recorded seven tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

After a slow start to the season Dupree has come on strong the past few games and now has 10.5 sacks. He had one sack earlier this season against the Ravens in a game in which the Steelers had five sacks. Pittsburgh will need a win and a Tennessee loss next week to reach the postseason so the defense should have plenty of motivation with most of Baltimore's starters likely sitting out having clinched home field advantage in the playoffs.

