Steelers' Bud Dupree: Solid effort in loss
Dupree recorded seven tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.
After a slow start to the season Dupree has come on strong the past few games and now has 10.5 sacks. He had one sack earlier this season against the Ravens in a game in which the Steelers had five sacks. Pittsburgh will need a win and a Tennessee loss next week to reach the postseason so the defense should have plenty of motivation with most of Baltimore's starters likely sitting out having clinched home field advantage in the playoffs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.