Steelers' Bud Dupree: Spotted with hand wrapped
Dupree was spotted with an ice pack and wrap on his right hand after exiting Sunday's preseason matchup with the Titans, Dale Lolley of Steelers radio network reports.
Dupree was still on the sideline, suggesting the severity of his injury isn't too great. He's obviously done for the night, though.
More News
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Impressive in debut•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Guaranteed $9.2 million in 2019•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Three tackles in season finale•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: On pace for career high in sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...