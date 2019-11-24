Dupree had two tackles (both solo) including a sack and a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

The defense that has carried the Steelers much of this season did so again against a hapless Bengals offense. Dupree strip-sacked Ryan Finley, then recovered the ball to seal the victory in the final minutes of the game. Dupree now has seven sacks heading into a Week 13 rematch with the Browns. In Week 11, Pittsburgh managed just one sack against Cleveland.