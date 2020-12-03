Dupree suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This was the team's initial fear when Durpee hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's divisional matchup. Additional tests confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL. The 27-year-old will miss the rest of the 2020 season. Depending on how his recovery goes, Dupree's in danger of missing the start of the 2021 campaign as well. Alex Highsmith and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi are candidates to start in at outside linebacker moving forward. Dupree is currently playing on a franchise tag and will become a free agent in March. His 2020 stat line reads 31 tackles and eight sacks through 11 games.